Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Kane Republican
weather
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
SERVICE DIRECTORY
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Shop-Right
Photos
Videos
Community Links
KADC
Kane Area High School
Trending Now
Warren, PA, February 11, 2021—The Allegheny National Forest (ANF) will open the Timberline all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trail at noon on Friday, February 12, 2021. The Willow Creek, Rocky Gap, Marienville and Penoke Trails will
Wednesday evening, Kane Area School District Superintendent Brock Benson released the following letter informing families that instruction for the Kane Area High School will be remote today through February 4th. The switch is a result of multiple positive
Vote Kane, PA the best town to visit at https://www.recreationnews.com . The “Top 10 Small Towns” information can be found under the “Culture” tab.
You are here
Home
» Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday
Staff Writer
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
KANE, PA
Ashes, ready to be distributed, at St. Callistus Catholic Church in Kane.
Category:
News
Popular content
Warren, PA, February 11, 2021—The Allegheny National Forest (ANF) will open the Timberline all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trail at noon on Friday, February 12, 2021. The Willow Creek, Rocky Gap, Marienville and Penoke Trails will
Vote Kane, PA the best town to visit at https://www.recreationnews.com . The “Top 10 Small Towns” information can be found under the “Culture” tab.
Over the river and through the woods-rural mail delivery
Wolves pick up 43-35 victory on the road in Smethport
Headlines from the Past
View More
Poll
Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Choices
YES
NO
Older polls
Results
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2021 The Kane Republican | 200 North Fraley, Kane, PA 16735 | (814) 837-6000
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Kane Republican.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password