The Rev. Bill O’Brien, right, pastor of St. Callistus Catholic Church in Kane, places ashes on the foreheads of Dr. Emmanuel Hipolito and Vicky Punk during an Ash Wednesday Mass at the church. For Christians around the world, Ash Wednesday launches the 40-day Lenten Season leading to Easter Sunday on April 12. The purpose of Lent is to focus attention on prayer, repentance and the renewal of faith.