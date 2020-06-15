Authorities investigating remains found at Twin Lakes

JONES TWP. - In a release issued Monday, Pennsylvania State Police reported they are investigating human remains found at Twin Lakes Recreational Area.

According to Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio-Krise, the remains uncovered Monday are skeletal.

Local authorities are being assisted in the investigation by a forensics team from the Erie area.

According to police, investigation into the remains is ongoing and further information will be released in the near future.

No information regarding identity or cause of death in regards to the remains was available as of Monday night.

Police noted “no danger exists to surrounding communities” in the release.

Staff writers Brian Stockman and Bob Parana contributed to this report.