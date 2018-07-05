Barbecuers set to Kill the Grill this weekend

The second annual Kill the Grill BBQ Competition is set to take place at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette on Saturday and members of the public are encouraged to not only stop by for that competition, but stop by to check out the Elk County Cruisers’ Car Cruise In, which will take place there that day as well.

“The Cruise In is actually from 1-4 p.m. and anybody is welcome. It’s not just Elk County residents,” said Carla Wehler, operations manager of the Elk Country Visitor Center. “There will be dash plaques that will be given away until they’re gone. There’s no charge for that at all.”

Additional information on the event can be found on the Kill the Grill BBQ Competition Facebook page.