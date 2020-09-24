Barner hot, Wolves golfers now 9-0

The Kane boys’ golf team defeated Cameron County 38-16 and Oswayo Valley 38-17 Thursday at the Kane Country Club to up their record to 9-0.

Curt Barner once again played super golf finishing with a 34. Max Bizzak and Derkek Peterson had rounds of 42, Bryce Bizzak a 43, and Carter Carlisle finished with 51 shots to round account for the Kane scoring. Ryan Huber (61) and Kaden Smith (66) also shot round for the Wolves.

“After a slow start to the season Curt Barner has got hot this week with four consecutive rounds in the 30’s – the last two under par,” said Kane head coach Nathan Smith. “I can’t remember in my coaching career a Kane golfer shooting under par yet alone two matches in a row,” he added.

Smith also praised the rounds in the 40’s of Bizzak, Peterson, and Bizzak. Our top five scores of 212 is the lowest in my many years as well,” he said.