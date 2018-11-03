'Becoming To Christ' is topic for Kane Church Women United

"Jesus loves us right where we're at."

Beth Owens of Bradford delivered this message Friday morning as the guest speaker at a meeting of the Kane Church Women United.

About 70 women from nine Kane churches attended the breakfast forum at the Tabor Lutheran Church at Greeves and Dawson streets.

"Becoming To Christ" is the topic for the program presented by Owens, a Bradford mother of five who teaches at the Archbishop Walsh Academy in Olean, N.Y. She is a member of the Open Arms Community Church in Bradford.

Owens told her audience that "Jesus looks at our heart." "He lives there," she said. "God sees our heart as beautiful. He looks at you with eyes of love."

According to the guest speaker, women have "a royal position."

"We are daughters of the King," she said. "We have been spoken for by God. You are beautiful because he lives in you. You're distinguished."

Owens told the women to "never stop pursuing" a "relationship with God."

Owens said there are many self-help books on the market that attempt to tell women what to do "to fix ourselves."

"There's only one book that has it right," she said. "That's God's book. By the grace of God, I am what I am. We are all alright. Society doesn't determine our worth. We're becoming to Christ the way we are."

Owens preceded her talk by having the women participate in a "bee" game. The 14 questions in the game were related to bees. She presented prizes for the top scores. Owens wore a headpiece that featured bees at the end of two protruding antennas.

