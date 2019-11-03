Bed project is topic for Mt. Jewett Rotary

MT. JEWETT — Tonia Hartzell, president, and Michele McCann, vice president, of “Mattresses Across McKean County” were the featured speakers at a recent meeting of the Mt. Jewett Rotary Club.

Hartzell and McCann are 2019 graduates of Leadership McKean. They along with fellow graduates Amy O’Neil, Donnie Hayden and Jean Barnard created “Mattresses Across McKean County.”

Their mission statement is : “Providing mattresses to those in need in McKean County.”