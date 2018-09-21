Benefit set for Kane sisters linked by liver transplant

Our hometown has heart.

There are many examples of moments in recent memory when the people of Kane have stepped up to make a difference: The response to the tornado; the financing and building of the Creative Playground; the financing and erection of the football field lighting; and more recently the revitalization of our main street, fueled by a new generation of leaders and business people. Other examples abound.

Recently, a 1977 graduate of Kane Area High School was confronted by the discovery of a failing liver.

Janice Johnson, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was in grave need of surgical life-saving intervention, which would require a suitable, willing donor.

Her younger sister, Amy Johnson stepped up and, after rigorous testing, was found to be that match, though Amy was within six months of being too old to be acceptable.

The lengthy, but successful surgery was accomplished at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh, and the two women began a long convalescence.

This recent surgical development doesn’t require an entire liver. A partial transplant is made and the 50 percent segments of the donor liver regenerate in both patients.

A benefit dinner and celebration will occur on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Kane Eagles Club on Chase Street.

This event has been plotted and planned for weeks. The core group has been augmented by family and friends who just wanted to be part of something special.

