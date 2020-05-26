Black bear climbs tall maple tree in Kane

A black bear climbed about 35 feet up this maple tree Tuesday at the Bard residence at 111 Edgar James Street in Kane. Area residents watched the bear rest on limbs high above the ground before climbing down and running off at the rear of the residence. Janet Bard, who has lived at the residence for more than 50 years, said this is the first time she has seen a black bear on the property. Edgar James Street (Route 6) is a main road in Kane.