The Erie-based Community Blood Bank will hold a Blood Drive on Tuesday, July 25 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Kane Area Community Center.

Appointments can be made online at www.fourhearts.org.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Donors will be entered to win a $5,000 Walt Disney World package.

Would-be donors need valid photo identification. Persons who have received a tattoo within 12 months are not eligible to donor blood.