Blood Drive is set for Monday in Kane

The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, June 1 in the lower level at the First United Methodist Church at 112 Greeves St. in Kane.

“We’re All In This Together,” the Red Cross is saying in encouraging Kane area residents to donate blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors at the Kane site Monday will qualify for a $5 Amazon gift card.

Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent. Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.

Those wishing to donate blood will need to present a blood donor card or photo identification.

Persons who have had a tattoo within the past 12 months are ineligible to give blood at the collection site.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Blood Drive.

To make an appointment to donate blood, call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or register at the Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org.