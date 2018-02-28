Blood screening is set Saturday in Kane

Multi-phasic Blood Screening will take place Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the St. Callistus Catholic Church Hall at 342 Chase St., Kane.

The Kane Rotary Club and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Kane are sponsoring the event.

The screening includes 30 tests for $35.

Today is the last day for prior registration. To register, call 837-4570 or 800-565-9200, extension 4570.

Registration is preferred. Walk-ins Saturday will be accepted for an additional $10 fee.

Participants are asked to fast 12 hours prior to the appointment for best results.