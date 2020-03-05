Blood screenings Saturday in Kane

Multi-phasic blood screenings will take place Saturday, March 7 from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the St. Callistus Catholic Church Hall at 342 Chase St., Kane.

The Kane Rotary Club and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Kane are sponsoring the event.

The fee covers 30 blood tests. Fast for at least 12 hours prior to the blood screening.

Many Kane area already have registered for the screenings.

Walk-ins are welcome, but there is an additional fee.

Extra fees also will be charged for those who wish special blood tests in addition to the basic 30 screenings.