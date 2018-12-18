'Blue Christmas' church service set Friday in Kane

Christmas is considered by many as the "most wonderful time of the year."

Unfortunately, Christmas is far from merry for many in the Kane area due to the recent loss of loved ones or personal setbacks.

Cognizant of this fact, the Kane Area Ministerial Association is hosting a free non-denominational "Blue Christmas" service Friday at 7 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church at 427 Chase St., Kane.

The Rev. David Pflieger will be the speaker. He is the pastor at St. John's Episcopal Church and is the chaplain at The Lutheran Home at Kane.

He is a certified hospice counselor.

The Kane Area Ministerial Association is a consortium of the clergy and lay leaders of the many Kane area churches, both Protestant and Catholic.

The candlelight service in the sanctuary of St. John’s will include times of music, prayer and meditation and comforting words on Friday, the longest and darkest night of the year.

"This is the first day of winter when personal energy may be at its lowest," Becky Harris said. She is one of the organizers for the event, which is open to the public.

"The service is intended to give solace and to lift up the hearts of those who are experiencing sadness and grief," Harris said.

Another event at 7 p.m. Friday at St. John's Episcopal Church, there will feature a special time of related activities for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The event will be held in the fellowship hall on the lower level of the church.

Older youth are invited to participate in the candlelight service.

Following the service, there will be a time of refreshments and fellowship.

Clergy will also be available to speak with residents about their personal situations.

She said handicapped parking beside the church can be accessed through the north side parking lot at SMP pharmacy at Fraley and Haines streets.

On-street parking is available on Chase Street in the vicinity of St. John's Episcopal Church.

Residents with questions regarding the service should call 598-6162 for information.

Harris issued a statement to explain the background of the "Blue Christmas" service on Friday.

"For many people, the holidays are sad reminders of better times now gone by," Harris said. "When there has been a death, an illness or injury, loss of income or ability or some other personal tragedy, the weeks of Christmas, in particular, can be filled with depression and sadness.

"Those feelings can’t be alleviated by the decorating of a tree or wrapping another present.

"Everywhere one turns, there are images of the past. Regardless of religious conviction or affiliation or whether one has no particular faith background, these low times are very real.

"This sadness, which can be called 'holiday blues' has been recognized by mental health professionals and clergy alike for many years. "Church pastors of all denominations are very much aware that Advent, which includes the four weeks before Christmas when the birth of Jesus is celebrated, can be increasingly sad for many members of their congregations, both old and young alike.

"This personal sadness can lead to real depression when the causes are not recognized and expressed.

"While for most, the pain of loss lessens over time, the holidays are weeks filled with daily reminders of what is gone forever.

