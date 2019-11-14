Board OKs middle school soccer as a district sport

For the past four years, the middle school coed soccer team has been coached by volunteers and funded by community donations.

Beginning next fall, the sport will be part of the school district’s interscholastic network that is “fully funded” by taxpayers.

The Kane School Board voted 7-0 Thursday to add middle school soccer as a district sport for seventh and eighth-grade girls and boys.

Board President Claire Ann Buckley endorsed the additional district sport along with board members John Ball, Tom Kerek, Susan Grolemund, Linda A. Anderson, Susan Aul and Scott Paul.

Board members Krista Jamerson and Adam Risinger did not attend the meeting.