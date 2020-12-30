Bradford City Police are currently investigating a report of a shooting. Officers attempted to initiate a routine traffic stop on a vehicle due to a vehicle code violation. Once officers stopped the vehicle, the driver was found to have been shot. Officers immediately rendered aid and the ambulance transported the driver to the hospital. No officers were involved in the shooting. Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information is asked to please contact City of Bradford Police by calling McKean County 911.