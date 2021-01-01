Brees leads Saints past Chicago Bears 21-9

Drew Brees has joined Brett Favre and Tom Brady as NFL quarterbacks to win a playoff game after age 40.

Brees led the New Orleans Saints past the Chicago Bears 21-9 Sunday in an NFC wild card game.

Jimmy Graham made a one-handed touchdown catch with no time remaining to give the Bears and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky their only touchdown of the game. They didn't bother with the extra point.

Brees and the Saints will host Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday in the divisional round.

Brees turns 42 on Thursday and Brady is 43. So, this will be the first NFL playoff game ever pitting two quadragenarian quarterbacks.

In the other NFC semifinal, the Los Angeles Rams visit the top-seeded Green Bay Packers on Saturday.