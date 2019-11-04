Brian Martin homicide trial estimated to begin in January
Monday, November 4, 2019
KANE, PA
RIDGWAY – Alicia S. Werner, a Deputy Attorney General at the Office of the Attorney General in Pittsburgh, and Simquita R. Bridges, newly appointed to the post of Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General will be prosecuting Brian Martin on behalf of the Commonwealth. Attorney Joseph Drew Ryan of Reynoldsville has been retained to act as defense counsel. All three were present in court Monday for the Status Conference.
