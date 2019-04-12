Brock Benson is new Kane school superintendent

The Kane School Board didn’t need to look very far to find the next superintendent of the school district.

Brock R. Benson, who has been the Johnsonburg High School principal for the past 10 years, will begin duties July 1 as the new Kane school chief.

He will replace Jeff Kepler, who is retiring June 30 as the Kane school superintendent.

The school board announced the selection of Benson for the top Kane school job Thursday at its monthly meeting at the middle school auditorium.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” Benson told the board after he was appointed to his first job as a school superintendent. “I look forward to working with the students and staff.”

A native of Shinglehouse and a 1994 graduate of Oswayo Valley High School, Benson said he is very familiar with the Kane Area School District.

“Kane has a lot to offer the students,” Benson said. “It’s small enough where you know everybody; it’s large enough to offer more courses.”