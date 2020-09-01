Buhl happy to have Lady Wolves on the field

The Kane Lady Wolves soccer team began official practice for the upcoming soccer season Monday on the high school field. Head coach Meredith Buhl is thrilled her young team will get a chance to play.

“We had an offseason where I had a lot of these girls going to Erie with me in the winter, we had tournaments planned that got canceled, I had twelve girls signed up to go to camp, and they got canceled so it was tough. They took it upon themselves to go down to the rec. soccer field on their own and they did stuff until I could hold open fields,” said Buhl. “It’s great we’re getting the opportunity,” she added while praising the work the girls put in over the summer. “The participation was great. I’m used to only having three or four girls come to open fields. I had between 10 and 12 coming this year.”

Buhl is looking forward to seeing her squad progress through the upcoming season that will begin Sept. 14. “I have a very young team. We have seven sophomores and five freshmen and only two seniors. They’re young but they want to be here and it shows. The effort they have been putting in is great,” she said.

The Kane coach who is entering her fourth season knows there is work to be done before the start of the campaign but likes what she sees. “Conditioning wise we’re a little behind but skill-wise we’re pretty much on cue,” she said.

Buhl spoke about the wait and finally getting the word to her team the season was going to be played. “Every day they kept wanting to know if they were going to play. It was hard to keep telling them ‘I don’t know yet.' It was great to hear we were," she said.

The Kane coach knows it’s tough on the parents not knowing if they’ll be able to attend games. “We just don’t have that answer yet. My opinion and I’m a mom with three seniors this year two in football and one in soccer I’d rather have them play even if I can’t watch if it comes right down to it. I think that’s how a lot of people feel we want them to play. We just have to see what happens,” said Buhl.