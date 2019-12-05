Candidates are sought to fill vacancy on school board

Candidates are sought to fill a vacancy on the Kane School Board.

Krista Jamerson, re-elected to the board with write-in votes in the Nov. 5 election, has formally declined the position and was not sworn into office Thursday at the board’s reorganizational meeting.

“As a result, the seat is vacant as of this date,” School Board President Claire Ann Buckley said in a statement at the regular board meeting Thursday in the middle school auditorium.