BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — T.J. Oshie had a goal and two assists in Peter Laviolette’s debut as Washington's coach and the Capitals opened the season with a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

The teams meet again in Buffalo on Friday night. The Capitals will play at Pittsburgh Sunday. The Pens, who lost 3-1 to the Flyers Wednesday, will again be in Philadelphia Friday night.