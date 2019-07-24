Carrie Dempsey is new supervisor in Highland Township

JAMES CITY — Carrie Dempsey has been appointed as a Highland Township supervisor to replace Jim Wolfe, who died earlier this month.

Highland Supervisors Matt Vaughn and Tom Orzetti, both of James City, approved the selection of Dempsey to fill the vacancy on the three-member board.

“I’m truly honored,” Dempsey said after her appointment. “I have a lot to learn. I’ll do the best I can.”

Dempsey, a Russell City resident, has worked as the part-time secretary-treasurer for the township since December 2017. She will continue to hold this position while serving as a supervisor.

“We’re very fortunate that we have such a capable person to serve as supervisor,” Vaughn said in praising Dempsey’s appointment to the board.