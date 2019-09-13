Carving techniques explained for Carved Pumpkin Walk next month

Techniques for carving pumpkins were explained Thursday evening at a free demonstration in the lower level of the Friends’ Memorial Public Library on Chase Street in Kane.

Grace Lenox, a talented member of the Kane Garden Club, demonstrated a carving by removing the outside skin of the pumpkin.

This carving plan will reveal a way to make a more detailed piece.

This technique will be used to create the sponsored pumpkins for the second annual Carved Pumpkin Walk on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, at Evergreen Park in Kane.

Lenox explained to her audience how to transfer a pattern to the pumpkin’s surface.