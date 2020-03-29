Case of COVID-19 confirmed in McKean County

Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp offered the following statement Sunday concerning the confirmed case of COVID-19 in McKean County:

“You have probably heard the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported one positive case of coronavirus in McKean County.

That person is a resident of Kane and has contacted me with a request that I alert the community — not for the purpose of creating alarm, only to spread a message of caution.

I have been asked to keep the person’s identity confidential. But the person and family are in quarantine at their home here. The person tested positive after being required to drive to Erie to get tested.

The person’s first, and only symptom so far, was a loss of smell. There was no cough, or fever, or shortness of breath. Nevertheless, a person who is infected can spread the infection to others whose symptoms could be more serious, and for whom the consequences of the infection could be more significant.