Case vs. man who threatened mother heads to county court

A criminal case against a man who threatened to stab his mother at her Wetmore Township residence is heading to McKean County Court.

Kane District Court Judge Dave Engman “bound over” five charges against Michael Carter Anderson, 40, of Ridgway following a preliminary hearing Monday in the local court.

McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer was the prosecutor at the hearing.

Assistant County Public Defender Ashley Shade is representing Anderson.

The defendant is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment and criminal mischief.

Anderson remains in the McKean County Jail near Smethport in lieu of $30,000 cash bail pending proceedings in county court.

State Police Trooper James Lenze, the lone witness to testify at the hearing, outlined the police response Feb. 21 to a “domestic” incident involving the defendant and his mother, Sandra Anderson, at her home at 5613 Route 6, Wetmore Township.

Lenze said family members at the scene claim the defendant “threatened to stab” his mother.

Lenze said Sandra Anderson “fled to a vehicle for her own safety.”

Lenze said the defendant “started banging on the vehicle” before going back inside the residence.

State Police placed an officer at each corner of the residence, Lenze said, and instructed Anderson to come out.

When the defendant finally “exited” through “sliding doors,” he “walked toward” a trooper in “an aggressive manner,” Lenze said.

The witness said the defendant was “obviously furious” and was “waving his hands around and yelling.”

Lenze said State Police ordered Anderson to “stop.” When he ignored the directive and proceeded, State Police deployed a taser.

Anderson reportedly damaged drywall in his mother’s residence and attempted to break windows in her vehicle, according to court documents.