Casella plans to remove recycling bins in Wetmore Township

EAST KANE — Casella Waste Systems plans to remove three trash recycling bins at the rear of the Wetmore Township building in East Kane.

Township Supervisor Elaine Bodistow said Tuesday that Casella plans to take away the bins by the end of this month.

Casella, which operates the former McKean County landfill in Hutchins, reportedly is losing money by maintaining the recycling bins in Wetmore Township, Bodistow said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Board of Supervisors, Bodistow said Casella was planning to remove the recycling bins last month. She said she asked Casella to wait until the end of the year, at least, before removing the containers.

Bodistow said Casella officials appear upset because "garbage" and other non-recyclable materials are being deposited in the bins.

"It's costing them," she told supervisors Steve Dyne and Steve Chittester.

"It's a shame," Dyne said in commenting on the Casella plan to remove the bins. He said "a lot of people take it seriously" with recycling and "do it right." But he said there also are "a few" who ignore the rules and "dump everything and anything in there."

Bodistow said the removal of the recycling bins will lead to more illegal dumping of trash along township roads.

"I'm afraid we'll see more" junk illegally dumped, she said.

The supervisors discussed an apparent agreement that reportedly links "free recycling" with the sale of the county landfill several years ago.

Bodistow plans to contact county officials regarding this issue.

In other business at the 38-minute meeting at the township building on Spring Street, the supervisors:

nAdopted a 2019 budget that retains the same tax rate.

Taxpayers will pay .65 mill or 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. Those living within 780 feet of a fire hydrant will pay an additional .35 mill. This fee is expected to cover the township cost for hydrant rental from Pennsylvania American Water.

Combined, the top township tax rate will remain at 1 mill or $1 per every $1,000 in assessed property valuation.

This rate has been the same for at least 20 years, township officials have said.

Resident Terry Carson praised the supervisors for holding the line on taxes.

Bodistow said a budget adjustment of $20,000 might be needed to cover the cost of stone for road maintenance. If necessary, the supervisors will tap a reserve fund to cover this cost.

