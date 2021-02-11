Casilio advances to Super Regional semi-finals

Johnsonburg 160-pound Cole Casilio advances to the West Super Regional semi-final with a 3-1 win in overtime over Phillipsburg Osceola's Hunter Weitoish in the quarter-finals. The match went to overtime tied 1-1 after three periods.

Kane sophomore Luke Ely fell to Haden Holbay and will wrestle in the consolation round. He is still in the running to earn a trip to next Friday's PIAA championships in Hershey. The top Super Regionals advance.

Sheffield 189-pound senior Ethan Finch and fellow District 9 senior wrestler Nathan Taylor (285) of Brookville also advanced to the semi-finals.

The action will resume at 1:15 p.m.

You can tune to WDDH, 97.5 FM - The Hound for the action https://houndcountry.com

There is no free streaming for the event.

Real time updates can be found at - https://arena.flowrestling.org/event/ab278593-db62-42e9-b588-d19bb40df99c