Casilio finishes as 160-pound runner-up at Class AA West Super Region Championship

Johnsonburg senior 160-pound Cole Casilio lost a heartbreaking 3-2 decision to senior A.J. Corrado of Burrell. The Northwest Region and District 9 champ trailed 1-0 at the end of the second period. Casilio chose the bottom for the third period. With under 1:20 remaining he earned an escape to send the bout to overtime. With no take in the 1:00 OT, Corrado took bottom and earned an escape with 20 seconds left in the first 30 second ride-out. Casilio took the bottom for the final 30 seconds and just missed the reversal with 10 seconds to go ending things 2-2. Corrado was awarded the ultimate tie-breaking decision virtue of scoring the opening point in the match. The PIAA Championships will be held Friday, March 12 in Hershey. It will be the second-straight appearance for Casilio (18-1) who has recorded 113 career-wins.