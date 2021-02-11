Casilio wins semi-final match to secure trip to states

Johnsonburg senior 160-pound wrestler Cole Casilio is guaranteed a spot at next Friday's PIAA Class AA championships with a 5-3 win over Owen Melnyk in the Super Regional semi-finals. He is scheduled to wrestle A.J. Corrado of Burrell for the championship. Corrado appeared a bit shaken up after his semi-final win. It will be the second-straight trip to states for Casilio. The top four finishers in each class advance from the Super Regional. The championship bouts are scheduled for after 6 p.m.

Sheffield senior Ethan Finch (189) and Brookville senior Nathan Taylor (285) will also wrestle in the championships. The action is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

You can tune to WDDH, 97.5 FM - The Hound for the action https://houndcountry.com

There is no free streaming for the event.

Real time updates can be found at - https://arena.flowrestling.org/event/ab278593-db62-42e9-b588-d19bb40df99c

Kane's Luke Ely (152) was eliminated from the tournament.

Rams senior Nolan Shaffer will be wrestling in the semi-final of the consolation bracket. A win will assure him a trip to Hershey. The session is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Brookville junior Owen Reinsel (120) will also be wrestling. Port Allegany senior Braedon Johnson (126) was eliminated.