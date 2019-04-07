Cast for Kane school musical

These are some of the 40 cast members for the Kane school musical “Shrek The Musical, Jr.” to be performed later this week on stage at the Kane High School auditorium. Performances are set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 11-12-13 at 7 p.m. at the Kane Area High School auditorium. A matinee performance is set for Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at SMP pharmacy at Fraley and Haines streets, Bell’s Meat and Poultry and at the offices at the high school and middle school. Prices for students and senior citizens are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets for adults are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.