Celebrating With Soldiers Who Are Home For Christmas

A1C Carter Hewitt, from Bradford, Pennsylvania, is currently stationed at Offutt AFB Nebraska. He will hit his 2-year mark in February 2021. Hewitt said, "I love the Air Force. I think it's a great stepping stone for your career. In general, it is a great way to help get your life together and start a great journey. I would like to thank my supporting family, Amy Hewitt - Mother and Timothy Hewitt - Father, for helping me get through this time of being a thousand miles away."

PV2 Ty Stahli, from Mount Jewett, Pennsylvania, is currently in infantry OSUT training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

PV1 Grant Ognen, from Mount Jewett, Pennsylvania, currently in infantry OSUT training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

PFC Alex Sanderson, from Mount Jewett, Pennsylvania, is currently stationed at the national guard armory in Lewis Run, Pennsylvania. Sanderson said, "We have done everything together like sports and stuff around town our whole lives. Now we get to be together in the Army."

American Legion Commander for Mount Jewett Post #574 Douglas Church said, "I am very proud to having these men stepping up and following in the footsteps of our past Veterans and leading the way of our future Veterans."