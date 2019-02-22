Chamber to honor Mick Petruney, skate park impetus

As a construction worker for more than a quarter of a century, Mick Petruney of Kane has helped erect many area landmarks such as the Allegheny Reservoir dam near Warren.

Building also is his hobby. He built his own soap box racer as a child.

He has constructed virtually every piece of wooden furniture in his home on Kearney Street.

Construction has been a passion in Petruney’s professional career and past-time.

But he most cherishes the years he’s spent recently as the impetus behind a local building project— the new metal skate/bike ramps in Glenwood Park.

“There couldn’t be anything more rewarding,” Petruney said in discussing the time and energy he’s devoted over six years for the youth recreation project.

The new skate park opened late last summer and already has drawn hundreds of children and teens to the site.

For bringing the long-planned skate park to fruition, the Kane Area Chamber of Commerce has named Petruney as its annual “Citizen-of-the-Year.”

He will be honored Thursday at the annual Chamber dinner at Grandma Bair’s Banquet Hall on North Fraley Street in Kane.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner are available at the Chamber office at 54 Fraley St. in Uptown Kane, SMP pharmacy, It’s Judi’s Place and the Photo and Sound Shoppe.

“It’s quite a surprise,” Petruney said after learning of his selection as Kane’s “Citizen-of-the-Year.” “I never expected it.”

Petruney said he is “very, very proud to be recognized” for his relentless support, determination and untiring work for the skate park.

But he modestly believes the whole Kane community should be honored for the achievement.

“If it wasn’t for the people of Kane, it couldn’t have happened,” Petruney said.

It’s true.

Many clubs, organizations and individuals contributed time and money for the new skate park.

But it’s also true that the project quite possibly would have stalled somewhere along the obstacle-ridden way without Petruney’s passionate leadership and constant “push.”

“Nobody can realize how many hours I’ve put in on the skate park,” Petruney said. “But it’s been nothing but a labor of love for the benefit of the kids of our community.”

Petruney, 73, is the son of the late Michael and Elizabeth Vertilla Petruney. His parents lived in James City before moving to 319 Kearney St.

Petruney, who was born and raised at the family homestead in Kane, has lived at his current home across the street at 321 Kearney St. for 49 years.

For full article, check the Feb. 23, 2019 printed or e-edition of The Kane Republican