Charges dropped against mother in 5-year-old's death

Charges against Ashlee Druhot, the mother of slain 5-year-old O'Ryan Murphy, have been dropped after Elk County President Judge Richard Masson dismissed Druhot's charges stemming from her son's alleged murder.

Druhot was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, both third-degree felonies; two counts of recklessly endangering another person, both second-degree misdemeanors; and one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The boy's father, Daniel Murphy, remains in Elk County Prison on the same charges.