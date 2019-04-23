Charges in homicide by vehicle case are bound over

Charges have been bound over against a former Kane resident who is linked with a fatal head-on traffic accident last September on Route 219 in Hamlin Township.

Marc William Nuzzo, 42, is charged with homicide by vehicle and 17 other charges in the crash that claimed the life of the second driver— Stanley “Gus” Austin, 53, of Bradford.

Five passengers in the Austin vehicle were injured. The group was returning from a family outing at the Pittsburgh Zoo, according to testimony.

Kane District Court Judge Dave Engman bound over all charges in the case to McKean County Court following a nearly three-hour preliminary hearing Monday in a jam-packed local courtroom.