Chicken Hill Distillery grand opening

Chicken Hill Distillery celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon.

As the area’s newest distillery, located at 277 Fairview Rd. in Kersey, the business produces corn shine, clear and favored moonshine.

Owners Chris Kline and Dan Meyer opted to open a distillery because of its uniqueness to the area.

In opening the distillery Kline said it is much slower paced than other businesses he is involved in, including St. Marys Stone Mulch and More and excavating work.

“We’re dealing with the public in a different way, more in a retail aspect,” he said.

The main challenge Kline said they face is the extensive, tedious paperwork. It took the business two years to obtain the proper paperwork, having initially filed their information in November 2015. In January of this year, they receiving final approval with the necessary permits and licenses to officially open the business.

Free tastings are offered at the shop open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and closed Monday.