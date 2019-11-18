Child sexual assault case heads to county court

All 14 charges in a child sexual assault case in Mt. Jewett have been “bound over” to McKean County Court.

Kevin Scott Brown, 56, of 4 Boyd St., Mt. Jewett, is charged with sexually assaulting two girls who were ages 6 and 8 at the time, court documents show.

The charges include seven felonies— statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault and two counts of corruption of minors.

Following a preliminary hearing Monday at the Kane District Court at the Subway plaza, Judge Dave Engman “bound over” all charges to McKean County Court.