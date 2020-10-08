Chittester earns trip to PIAA golf championships

It was a week of first for Lady Wolves junior golfer Natalia Chittester who became the first Kane girl to advance to the PIAA championships being held Monday, Oct. 19 in York. Last week she set a Lady Wolves record with a round of 37 at the Kane Country Club - the first Kane girl to finish in the 30's.

Chittester finished three strokes back of District 9 Class AA champ Christina McGinnis of Clearfield who shot a 95. Punxsutawney’s Maeve Henley just missed the trip to York by three strokes. She needed a 100 to qualify.

She will be joining fellow juniors Curt Barner and Max Bizzak at the state tournament. Barner won the District 9 championship last Saturday at Bavarian Hills in St. Marys. Bizzak placed fourth. The top five golfers advanced to York. No regional tournament is being held this season.