Chittester sentenced to 37.5-75 years in prison

RIDGWAY – Michael Allen Chittester was sentenced to 37.5-75 years in prison for five counts each of rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, aggravated indecent assault on a child less than 13 years old, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, and indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age.

He was found guilty on the above charges on November 8. At his sentencing hearing on Thursday, Senior Judge William R. Cunningham of Erie County sentenced Chittester.

When it was his turn to speak at the sentencing hearing, Chittester admitted in open court, that he molested the victim from the ages of six onward and tried to frame his brother for the crime with a false letter from prison, and his repeated threats to the victim to ensure her silence.