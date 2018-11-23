Christmas lights, snow problem

Starting at about 8 a.m. on a wintery Sunday morning, Kane Lions Club members, under the direction of lighting chairman Steve Timpano, installed Christmas lights and decorations in the Kane business section.

This Sunday work bee was preceded by a Turkey Dinner held at the clubhouse on JoJo Road Saturday night. Dinner was prepared by Carl Mohney , Steve Timpano, Don Blint, Ron Morse, John Emer and Nick Perry. After the dinner, members and their guests and friends “stuffed” Blind Seal envelopes for their Annual Blind Seal mailing. Blind Seal chairman Frank Sirianni reported that all envelopes would be in the mail shortly.

King Lion Geoff Perry reported that over thirty attended the dinner with half that number working on the Christmas lighting project the next morning.