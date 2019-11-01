Church women hear mayor cite Kane progress

There’s a lot of positive activity taking place in Kane.

Mayor Brandy Schimp highlighted some of this progress Friday as the featured speaker for the Kane Church Women United.

More than 65 women from 10 Kane churches attended the Church Women United breakfast forum at the East Kane United Methodist Church on Route 321 in Wetmore Township.

In her talk, Schimp focused on what she called some of the major “happenings in the community.”