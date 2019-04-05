Church Women United hear about historic doll

Miss Rose Percy over the past 150 years has raised thousands of dollars for worthy causes.

And she has done so without ever speaking a word.

That’s because Miss Rose Percy is a doll— perhaps the most important doll in American history.

The Kane Church Women United heard amazing information about this two-foot tall doll Friday during a luncheon at the Tabor Lutheran Church.

The guest speaker was Karen Ostrum, a retired Bradford teacher.

Ostrum, who taught at the elementary school level for more than 37 years, is the secretary and past president of the Southwestern York-Penn Doll Club.

A collector for more than 20 years, Ostrum said she has over 800 dolls and is buying more all the time.

Dressed as nurses in honor of Miss Rose Percy’s important link with the American Red Cross, several of Ostrum’s dolls were displayed on dining tables at the luncheon.

As Ostrum pointed out, Miss Rose Percy was “born” in England in 1861 and soon after was imported to America.