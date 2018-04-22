Clark shatters javelin record for Kane Invitational
Ted Lutz
Sunday, April 22, 2018
KANE, PA
Trinity Clark shattered the javelin record Saturday at the 25th annual Kane Invitational Track and Field Meet.
Clark threw the javelin 165 feet, 3 inches – a distance which ranks among the very top marks in the U.S. for high school girls this season.
The previous record for the Kane Invitational was 152 feet, 7 inches by Ashley Colley of Smethport in 2000. Clark dominated the event Saturday, winning with a throw of more than 25 feet over the second-place finisher.
