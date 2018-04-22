Clark shatters javelin record for Kane Invitational

Trinity Clark shattered the javelin record Saturday at the 25th annual Kane Invitational Track and Field Meet.

Clark threw the javelin 165 feet, 3 inches – a distance which ranks among the very top marks in the U.S. for high school girls this season.

The previous record for the Kane Invitational was 152 feet, 7 inches by Ashley Colley of Smethport in 2000. Clark dominated the event Saturday, winning with a throw of more than 25 feet over the second-place finisher.