Class AA North West Regional Championship

Results from the 2021 Class AA North West Regional Championships held at Sharon High School - Saturday, Feb. 27

The top three wrestlers in each weight-class advance to the Super Regional - Saturday, March 6 at Indiana University of Pennylvania

Championship Matches

106-pounds: Hunter Robison (Saegertown) DEC Louie Gill (Hickory), 5-2

113-pounds: Justin O'neill (Hickory) DEC Chase Bell (Reynolds), 3-1

120-pounds: Gary Steen (Reynolds) MD Owen Reinsel (Brookville), 9-0

126-pounds: Chase Mclaughlin (Greenville) DEC Braedon Johnson (Port Allegany), 1-0

132-pounds: Connor Pierce (Harborcreek) DEC Kane Kettering (Reynolds), 7-2

138-pounds: Nolan Shaffer (Johnsonburg) DEC Carson Filer (Mercer), 4-0

145-pounds: Kaeden Berger (Reynolds) DEC Carter Gill (Hickory), 3-0

152-pouns: Jack Rimpa (Ft Leboeuf) F Luke Ely (Kane), 1:07

160-pounds: Cole Casilio (Johnsonburg) DEC Jalen Wagner (Reynolds), 4-2

172-pounds: Gage Musser (Commodore Perry) DEC Landon Caldwell (Saegertown), 5-3

189-pounds: Ethan Finch (Sheffield) DEC Cole Karpinski (Greenville), 2-0

215-pounds: Hayden Linkerhof (Corry) DEC Cael Black (Eisenhower), 4-2

285-pounds: Nathan Taylor (Brookville) DEC Jordan Schell (Girard), 1-0

Third-place Matches

106-pounds: Hunter Gould (Conneaut Area) DEC Cayden Walter (Brookville), 6-3

113-pounds: Jacob Bennett (Ft Leboeuf) DEC Cole Bish (Redbank Valley), 6-2

120-pounds: Jojo Przybycien (Ft Leboeuf) MD Ridge Cook (Redbank Valley), 9-1

126-pouns: Connor Saylor (Hickory) F Mark Palmer (Brockway), 3:57

132-pounds: Zane Grinnell (Commodore Perry) DEC Cody Miller (Hickory), 2-0

138-pounds: Ashten Aramagost (Commodore Perry) DEC Easton Hedman (Eisenhower), 4-2

145-pounds: Jaden Reagle (Saegertown) DEC Conner Mcchesney (Ft Leboeuf), 8-2

152-pounds: Collin Hearn (Conneaut Area) DEC Taro Tanaka (Port Allegany), 5-2

160-pounds: Clayton Smith (Commodore Perry) DEC Wyatt Griffin (Brookville), 5-4

172-pounds: Timmy Church (Ft Leboeuf) DEC Noah Bash (Brockway), 3-1

189-pounds: Danny Church (Ft Leboeuf) DEC Seth Stewart (Brockway), 3-1

215-pounds: Trevor Tursky (Conneaut Area) DEC Aiden Gardner (Redbank Valley), 5-2

285-pounds: Rocco John-daniello (Reynolds) DEC Kobe Bonanno (Redbank Valley), 3-2