Cleanup continues at Route 321 truck accident site

The cleanup continued Thursday at the site of a tractor-trailer truck accident on Route 321 south of Kane in Wetmore Township.

Crews from “Big Dog” towing of Lantz Corners and Portville, N.Y. Truck and Auto arrived at the scene after the Wednesday accident. They were still at the site Thursday.

The Kane Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire Chief Tim Holt said 15 volunteer firemen responded with the rescue truck and one engine. Firemen returned to the fire hall after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the chief said.

According to State Police, William M. Nolan, 61, of Dunkirk, New York. was the driver. EmergyCare Ambulance of Kane transported Nolan — the lone occupant — to the UPMC-Kane. Nolan suffered suspected minor injuries, police said.

Holt said the driver had “self-extricated” himself from the cab before the arrival of firemen.

Police said Nolan was heading south on Route 321 when he lost control of his rig due to slippery road conditions. Holt said the road was “slushy” with remnants of an early-week snowstorm and a chilling rain Wednesday.

According to State Police, the southbound truck heading towards Wilcox swerved across the northbound lane of Route 321 and traveled down an embankment before hitting a tree.

Holt said the location of the accident on Route 321 is just past Flickerwood Road.

Holt said the out-of-control truck wiped out an estimated 50 to 60 feet of guardrail before going down the embankment. He said the truck trailer was carrying a load of dog food.

Many other accidents were detailed on the scanner this week. Most wrecks were blamed on icy road conditions, which canceled classes Wednesday in the Kane Area School District.

Kane firemen also responded to an alarm at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday at Central Towers on Greeves Street.

Holt said smoke alarms were activated by “burned broccoli” in the kitchen of an apartment on the sixth floor.

A dozen Kane volunteer firemen responded. Firemen used two fans to ventilate the area, the chief said.

The “tower truck” was one of the fire department vehicles called to the scene, the chief said.