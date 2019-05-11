Cloudbursts fail to quell KARE For Kane day

The annual KARE For Kane community cleanup day is held rain or shine.

Even during torrential downpours.

Several cloudbursts Friday failed to deter 500 dedicated volunteers from working on their projects during the ninth annual KARE For Kane.

“We had over 500 volunteers today and accomplished so much,” KARE Chairman Katie Johnson said with pride. “We had volunteers from the ages of two to the mid-80s.

“As always, we are so grateful to our volunteers, donors and the community support that we receive for this event every year.

“We are working on ways to improve our processes and make this an even better event in years to come.”