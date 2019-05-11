Cloudbursts fail to quell KARE For Kane day

Photo by Ted Lutz – Some of the key leaders for the ninth annual KARE For Kane day held Friday include, left to right: Anastasia Lindquist, treasurer for the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE); Katie Johnson, KARE chairman; and Michele Rich, Sabrina Depto and Tanya Gayley, all KARE board members. Rich is holding her 1-year-old son, Nolan.Photo by Ted Lutz – Volunteers in KARE For Kane pile up brush in Evergreen Park.Photo by Ted Lutz – With the help of other volunteers, the Housler family of Hamlin Township turned out Friday for a KARE For Kane spruce-up project at the Friends Memorial Public Library. The siblings in front include: Rowen, 7; Alyssa, 4; Riley, 9; and Lainey, 6. In the back are: Judy Williamson Spencer, Tiffany Housler holding 4-month-old Ashlyn, Ann James, Cody Housler, Kari James and Patty Kunicki, library director.
By: 
Ted Lutz
Staff Writer
Saturday, May 11, 2019
KANE, PA

The annual KARE For Kane community cleanup day is held rain or shine.
Even during torrential downpours.
Several cloudbursts Friday failed to deter 500 dedicated volunteers from working on their projects during the ninth annual KARE For Kane.
“We had over 500 volunteers today and accomplished so much,” KARE Chairman Katie Johnson said with pride. “We had volunteers from the ages of two to the mid-80s.
“As always, we are so grateful to our volunteers, donors and the community support that we receive for this event every year. 
“We are working on ways to improve our processes and make this an even better event in years to come.”

