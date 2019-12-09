Collins Foundation gives $50,000 for Memorial Point project

The Collins Companies Foundation— linked with the parent of Kane Hardwood— has made a $50,000 donation for the renovation of Memorial Point at Evergreen Park in Kane.

The gift is the largest received as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Kane and its partners seeks to raise $180,000 for the long-planned project.

“The Memorial Point is a hundred years old and needs replaced,” VFW Quartermaster Russ Counts said Monday. “This project has been the goal of our club for more than 20 years. The renovated Memorial Point will really enhance that end of the park.”

Rick Engebretsen, general manager at Kane Hardwood, presented the $50,000 donation to Counts on Monday at a ceremony at the VFW on Wetmore Avenue.

Coupled with previous donations, the Collins gift raises the total funds for the project to about $75,000.

Many more donations are needed before the project can begin.

Donations are tax deductible.