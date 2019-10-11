Collins provides funding for new Kane fire radios

The Collins Companies Foundation has provided funding for the purchase of 40 new portable radios for the Kane Volunteer Fire Department.

Collins, which includes Kane Hardwood, is a long-time benefactor for the local fire department and other organizations in Kane.

The Collins grant will enable the fire department to buy 40 Kenwood P25 digital capable portable radios. The new radios, which are a vital key for communications, replace aging radios that are over 15 years old and are losing their reliability.