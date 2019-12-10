Commissioners OK contract for 46 county employees
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
KANE, PA
SMETHPORT — The McKean County Board of Commissioners acted Tuesday to approve another employee contract.
The latest pact is with Service Employees International Union 668.
This so-called “residual union” includes 31 workers in the Children and Youth Services (CYS) department and 15 in various non-management jobs in the county courthouse in Smethport.
Cleaners and office clerks are among the employees in this union.
Category: