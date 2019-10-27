Committee created to promote accurate 2020 census

SMETHPORT — A “Complete Count Committee” has been formed to promote an accurate 2020 census count in McKean County.

According to information provided by the McKean County Board of Commissioners, “Complete Count Committees are the product of a U.S. Census initiative and driven by local grassroots efforts by people in local communities who are invested in the importance of being counted.”

County Commissioner Carol Duffy made reference to the “Complete Count Committee” during a report at a recent meeting in Smethport.